Area high schools compete in regional tech competition

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Middle and high school students from across the state took part in a competition to expand their creative sides.

Purdue University played host to the regional Nanoline competition Saturday.

Nanoline is an electronic controller that allows several basic tasks to be completed automatically.

The competition consists of 10 student-led teams that are graded by a panel of five judges.

The teams were given three months to complete their projects.

Students said the event teaches technical and life skills.

“This is sorta the thing that I’m going [to do] in college and continuing in my career, making things easier to see for other people to understand,” said Logan Townsend, a student from Benton Central Junior-Senior High School.

“I think it’s extremely important,” Benton Central teacher John Weitlauf said. “It teaches you a lot of skills that you’re not going to just pick up in a typical academic classroom.”

Teams were given free technology tool kits and gift cards to offset the cost of materials required for their projects.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...