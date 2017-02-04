Community shocked by college closing in Rensselaer

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — The community is still coming to terms with the announcement that Saint Joseph’s College will be closing its doors in May.

Scott Malone grew up in Rensselaer and never would have imagined St. Joseph’s College would close.

“It’s devastating to the community. It’s like losing part of your family,” Malone said.

The college has been a major part of Malone’s life.

“Friends I grew up with, people I’ve know that would not have been in the community without Saint Joseph’s, they’ve brought a lot of assets that are really overlooked,” Malone said.

News 18 spoke to Chasity Phegley, the bar manager at City Office and Pub, before the news of St. Joe’s closing. Then, Phegley said she would hate to see something like this happen. Now, she is shocked to know this is a reality.

“It’s gonna have an impact on a lot of places — us here for one,” Phegley said. “We got business when they had big weekends at the college.”

She said the closure will have an impact on everybody in the small Rensselaer community.

“I heard it’s temporary. What that means, I’m not sure. But I hope … there’s still time, maybe something can do a complete turn around,” Phegley said.

On Friday, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels offered help to students who would like to transfer to Purdue.

Sophomore Zach Bobos said he would considering transferring to the West Lafayette campus.

“I’m sitting there thinking I got all my plans written out, and [the college] just closes out of nowhere on us,” Bobos said. “I guess now we just gotta roll with the punches and go.”

Sophomore Nelson Brockwell says he appreciates the support in this difficult time.

“I think it’s awesome that [Purdue is] trying to help us. It is a real problem,” Brockwell said.

Malone says the community and students will adapt well.

“It’s gonna be different, and it’s gonna be probably a hard thing for them to do,” Malone said. “But I have no doubt they’ll thrive wherever they end up, and so will Saint Joe in the long term.”

