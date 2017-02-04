Dog food sold in Indiana recalled due to possible pentobarbital contamination

(WLFI) — Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food is recalling lots of its Hunk of Beef product because of possible pentobarbital contamination.

The company says the containment was found in one lot of its Hunk of Beef Au Jus product.

If ingested, pentobarbital can possibly cause side effects in pets such as drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, nausea or death.

The recalled products were distributed to retail locations and sold online in Washington, California, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida. They were manufactured the week of June 6 through June 13, 2016.

The recall applies to Hunk of Beef products with lot numbers that start with:

1816E03HB

1816E04HB

1816E06HB

1816E07HB

1816E13HB

