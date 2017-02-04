Former Magnetation plant’s new owner gets right to work

REYNOLDS, Ind. (WLFI) — The new owner of the former Reynolds Magnetation Plant is working on getting the facility up and running again.

ERP Iron Ore owner Tom Clarke paid about $65 million to buy the pellet plant.

According to Clark, those handling the bankruptcy felt his offer and plan for the plant provided the greatest recovery.

He says the next month will be spent understanding what it takes to restart production. Steps include coming up with a plan to outline a budget for production and materials needed.

Clarke said his team is working day and night to bring everything together.

“We have a great responsibility to get it started,” Clarke said. “There’s a lot of … pressure to work hard and get the contracts we need and be able to start employing people.”

He plans to hire former Magnetation workers. He has already brought back three former employees this week to work on site.

“My dream would be, if we could, hire everybody back tomorrow,” said Clarke. “The reality is, we have to have homes for the pellets before we do that.”

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...