Frankfort man arrested for multi-county string of burglaries

CLINTON CO., Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort man is behind bars in connection to a string of burglaries spanning three counties.

Donald Wayne Dilk, 29, was arrested Friday after police said he allegedly burglarized homes in Clinton, Carroll and Boone Counties.

According to Boone County Sheriff Deputies, an investigation began after the first of the year when there was a rise in daytime burglaries. Investigators began reviewing camera footage, along with other leads, and were able to identify Dilk as a person of interest.

Investigators, other law enforcement and the Clinton County SWAT team were called in to execute a search warrant at Dilk’s Frankfort home.

He faces charges of burglary, theft and possessing a firearm as a serious violent felon.

Dilk is being held in the Clinton County Jail.

