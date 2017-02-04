Friday Night Frenzy Girls Sectional scores for Feb. 3

Tune in to the Frenzy on Friday nights on News 18 at 11. (WLFI Graphic)
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school girls basketball sectional semifinal scores reported on the Friday Night Frenzy for Feb. 3

Class 4A

Kokomo – Sectional 7

Lafayette Jeff def. McCutcheon, 65-49

Zionsville def. Kokomo, 50-28

Class 3A

Rensselaer Central – Sectional 18

Andrean def. Hanover Central, 60-13

Rensselaer Central def. Twin Lakes, 58-49

Benton Central – Sectional 20

Benton Central def. West Lafayette, 47-46

Northwestern def. Peru, 81-42

Lebanon – Sectional 25

Tri-West Hendricks def. North Montgomery, 34-26

Lebanon def. Western Boone, 50-44

Class 2A

Knox – Sectional 34

North Judson def. Knox, 40-26

Delphi def. Winamac, 44-33

Central Catholic – Sectional 38

Central Catholic def. Covington, 58-26

Carroll def. Seeger, 50-26

Class A

North White – Sectional 50

North White def. West Central, 33-18

Pioneer def. Caston, 33-25

North Vermillion – Sectional 53

Attica def. North Vermillion, 47-29

Clinton Prairie – Sectional 54

Tri-Central def. Faith Christian, 57-13

Clinton Prairie def. Clinton Central, 49-16