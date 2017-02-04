Friday Night Frenzy Girls Sectional scores for Feb. 3

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Check out the high school girls basketball sectional semifinal scores reported on the Friday Night Frenzy for Feb. 3
Class 4A
Kokomo – Sectional 7
Lafayette Jeff def. McCutcheon, 65-49
Zionsville def. Kokomo, 50-28
Class 3A
Rensselaer Central – Sectional 18
Andrean def. Hanover Central, 60-13
Rensselaer Central def. Twin Lakes, 58-49
Benton Central – Sectional 20
Benton Central def. West Lafayette, 47-46
Northwestern def. Peru, 81-42
Lebanon – Sectional 25
Tri-West Hendricks def. North Montgomery, 34-26
Lebanon def. Western Boone, 50-44
Class 2A
Knox – Sectional 34
North Judson def. Knox, 40-26
Delphi def. Winamac, 44-33
Central Catholic – Sectional 38
Central Catholic def. Covington, 58-26
Carroll def. Seeger, 50-26
Class A
North White – Sectional 50
North White def. West Central, 33-18
Pioneer def. Caston, 33-25
North Vermillion – Sectional 53
Attica def. North Vermillion, 47-29
Clinton Prairie – Sectional 54
Tri-Central def. Faith Christian, 57-13
Clinton Prairie def. Clinton Central, 49-16