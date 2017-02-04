Grand jury requested in police-involved fatal shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — A police officer-involved fatal shooting of a 29-year-old northern Indiana man may go before a grand jury.

Elkhart County Prosecutor Vicki Becker filed a request Friday in circuit court.

Norman Gary was slain Dec. 4 in Elkhart. Sgt. Nathan Lanzen and Cpl. Leonard Dolshenko heard gunshots and ran toward the sound, firing shots at a car in an alley. Gary was driving the car. A woman in the car and two others nearby were wounded.

The officers were investigating an unrelated burglary call at the time.

Police Sgt. Chris Snyder has said there was no indication race played a role in the shooting. Gary was black and the officers are white.

Gary’s family filed a federal lawsuit last month. The lawsuit says excessive force was used during the confrontation.