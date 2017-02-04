Local legislators meet with constituents, discuss variety of topics

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Local legislators met with constituents for the second time of the year Saturday morning.

Their discussion included information about key topics at the Statehouse.

As part of the Third House program, state leaders and members of the Greater Lafayette Commerce talked over breakfast.

The first event was held two weeks ago. Meetings are scheduled every other week through April.

Each legislator was given time to speak about what they’re doing in Indianapolis during the 2017 legislative session.

Legislators discussed bills being authored, what legislation has cleared the house and what is still to come.

Democratic State Rep. Sheila Klinker said these meetings give her an idea what’s important to the community.

“We have all types of groups here represented and that’s … the key to being a good legislator, listening to the needs of the community,” Klinker said. “This is a place where they can really expound and tell you how they feel.”

The next meeting is scheduled to take place Feb. 18.

