Purdue offers to assist students of closing Catholic college

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University is offering to assist students affected by Saint Joseph’s College’s announcement to temporarily close.

According to Purdue spokesperson Brian Zink, Purdue President Mitch Daniels spoke with Saint Joseph’s College President Robert Pastoor on the phone earlier this week.

Daniels issued a letter to Saint Joe’s president and provost Friday.

“We at Purdue are so sorry to learn of the difficult situation at Saint Joseph’s College. We very much appreciate your reaching out to us on behalf of your students and stand ready to assist them complete their degrees, should your Trustees determine closure will be necessary,” Daniels stated in the letter.

Purdue plans to send advisors to the Rennselaer campus to help guide students through the admission process. Any student affected by the closure will have their $60 application fee waived.

Daniels also states the Purdue will work to provide flexibility for admissions requirements and transfer credits.

Purdue cannot guarantee on-campus housing for next fall but says it has a program to assist new transfer students in finding housing off campus.

Saint Joseph’s College will close in May.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...