Purdue police help citizens learn ways of the law

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue police are looking for a way to better engage with the public.

As a way to do so, the university’s police department is holding a free citizen’s academy for anyone who is interested.

Purdue students and staff will get first dibs on the 25 spots available.

Over the six-week course, people will go over a variety of subjects, including emergency vehicle operations and routine traffic stops.

Captain Keene Red Elk said the program provides a good way for people to get to know the police officers in their community.

“They feel that the police are unapproachable or they are scared to approach the police; that’s what we don’t want,” Red Elk said. “We want people to understand that they can approach our officers and we are here for them any time of the day.”

The citizen’s academy will take place once a week from 5:30-8 p.m., beginning Thursday, Feb. 16.

For an application for the course, click here.

