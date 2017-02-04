Purdue researchers work to assist farmers in African countries

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue University researchers are developing a utility vehicle that can help farmers in countries around the world.

What started off as a culmination of senior design projects at Purdue flourished into something even bigger.

In 2016, a group of Purdue researchers founded Mobile Agricultural Power Solutions, better known as MAPS.

The company’s mission:

“We exist to empower farmers across sub-Saharan Africa to deliver a transportation solution to not only move their products to market but also help them mechanize their agriculture,” MAPS co-founder Jordan Garrity said.

The utility vehicle is known as an AgRover. Some of its capabilities include providing power to auxiliary equipment, pulling small-field operations and moving goods from point A to point B.

The vehicle’s components all come from Africa.

“[The AgRover is] 100 percent sourced within sub-Saharan Africa. All the parts you see can be found locally in the countries across Africa,” Garrity said.

MAPS business development manager Bunmi Babajide grew up in Nigeria and says agriculture plays a major role there economically.

She said jobs also come with building AgRovers in sub-Saharan countries.

“We’ve been making connections with the technical institutes that are there and also forming relationships with the students there to train them on how to build our product,” Babajide said.

On average, the vehicles take about a month to build. Labor set aside, each one costs roughly $1,800.

While it may be too expensive for some farmers — there is a solution.

“If we can partner with an entrepreneur that can create a rental business or some sort of cooperative of smaller farmers together, they can share this vehicle,” Garrity said.

Babajide said, right now, MAPS main goal is getting the vehicle on the market by this summer.

So far, MAPS has been working in four African countries, but it is hoping to expand.

“We would love to be in South America, in America. We’re looking to put our products where it can be used — and that is pretty much anywhere,” said Babajide.

Last week, the company launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise money for its efforts. Garrity said anybody is able to help the cause.

If you’d like more information about MAPS, you can visit its website.

