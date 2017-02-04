Purdue students row for good reasons

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Purdue crew rowed for a reason Saturday — all in an effort to help local families in need.

Members from the Purdue rowing team joined forces with Lafayette Urban Ministries to raise money.

Over 100 co-ed crew members spent three hours on indoor rowing machines to raise funding for LUM.

The money will go toward supporting LUM’s Good Samaritan Fund.

The fund provides a strong and reliable safety net for families and children in dire need.

“A lot of people kind of forget that this is an issue that people face,” graduate student Andrea Puterbaugh said. “There are people in our own community who are hungry, who are facing financial crisis. So by coming out to the mall, we can make that more real [and] help them understand that there are services available in Lafayette to help those people.”

The event started at 10 a.m. The rowing didn’t stop until 7 p.m.

