Clinton Co. leaders look to establish community land bank

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Frankfort’s mayor is working to overcome one of his city’s biggest challenges: strengthening the housing scene.

Home to more than 16,000 people, the city of Frankfort is continuing efforts to grow and prosper. While working to boost the city’s image, leaders have run into some obstacles along the way.

Mayor Chris McBarnes said the city has a high number of rental properties.

“We have a beautiful housing stock, but our housing stock is roughly 38 to 40 percent rental housing,” McBarnes said.

McBarnes said most of those rental properties are purchased for pennies on the dollar during tax sales. In many cases, the properties are bought by out-of-town investors.

McBarnes has a problem with that.

“[Out-of-town investors] provide minimal investment into these homes,” he said. “They look at them as a cash ATM on a monthly basis. They’re getting rent checks, and they don’t care about our city.”

McBarnes said this leads to a slew of problems, including tanking property values and questionable living conditions for renters. The mayor is working with other state leaders in efforts to tackle this problem across the state.

“We’ll be advocating to a Senate committee on local government to allow third-class cities in the state of Indiana to create land banks,” McBarnes said.

The community land bank McBarnes seeks to establish would allow the city to oversee the management of vacant or abandoned properties in the future.

The idea: Leaders in Frankfort and Clinton counties would work to strategically move tax-delinquent properties into the land bank every year.

“We could search for responsible and well-capitalized local and regional contractors that have the best interest of that property in mind, that would come in and do something positive with it, turn it into an owner-occupied situation to flip that house, to get it back on the market,” McBarnes said.

By regulating these properties, this would add value to neighborhoods and keep them from becoming run-down.

Though nothing is on the books yet, McBarnes is hopeful.

“I think this could be a big step forward for not only Frankfort but for surrounding communities,” said McBarnes.

Republican State Sen. Brandt Hershman authored a bill for the 2017 legislative session, which would allow third-class cities to establish land banks.

