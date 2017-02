LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash closed a portion of Sagamore Parkway in Lafayette Sunday night.

Around 9 p.m., Lafayette police were called to a wreck between Underwood and Greenbush streets.

The southbound lanes of Sagamore Parkway in that area are closed as crews work to clear the roadway.

Police say one minor injury was reported.

News 18 has a crew on the scene and will update this story as more information becomes available.

