Crews battle Monticello house fire for hours

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) — Fifty-nine men from nine fire departments battled a house fire in Monticello for more than seven hours late Saturday into Sunday morning.

According to Captain Robert Hickman with the Monticello Fire Department, an explosion and fire was reported at a home at 1207 E. Ohio St. at 10:40 p.m. Saturday.

Crews with MFD responded, calling for help from Reynolds and Idaville in the process. The first truck arrived six minutes after the report was made. Firefighters found flames shooting through the roof of a large home.

More help would soon be called in.

The flames would burn so intense that help was also requested from departments in Buffalo, Monon, Chalmers, Delphi and Wolcott.

One person was believed to be trapped inside the burning home, but authorities later learned the homeowner and his four children were not home at the time. Two dogs were rescued from inside.

The home’s second floor eventually collapsed onto the first.

No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to have started on the second floor or in the home’s attic space.

The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is assisting with the investigation. The reported explosion was determined to be a result of the fire and not the cause, which has yet to be determined.

A total of 89,437 gallons of water were used to fight the flames. The Monticello Fire Department would like to thank all the departments who offered resources to assist.

The house was deemed a total loss.

