Locals react to proposed cigarette tax increase

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana has one of the highest number of smokers in the nation. As a way to try to lower that statistic, state lawmakers are proposing a bill to increase the legal smoking age while raising the cigarette tax.

Smoker Chaz Muthig said he’s OK with Indiana lawmakers proposing to raise the legal smoking age to 21.

“I think that’s a great idea actually,” Muthig said. “I think it would protect children.”

But not everyone agrees.

“We’re in a college town right now,” said George Ransom, the store manager at West Lafayette Smoke Shop. “I mean, you’re 18 when you’re a freshman.”

Ransom said raising the age isn’t going to stop people from feeding their addiction.

“It’s not going to make a difference,” Ransom said. “They’re going to get it no matter what. You know what I mean?”

The bill, currently being considered at the Indiana Statehouse, would also increase the state’s cigarette tax by $1.50.

The cigarette tax bill would send just over half of an estimated $406 million to the general fund in fiscal year 2018. About 27 percent of that money would go to Medicaid. Other small amounts would go to mental health and pension relief.

Ransom said he doesn’t think it would impact business.

“They’re already addicted to whatever they’re going to buy, which is cigarettes [or smokeless tobacco],” added Ransom. “There’s chemicals in there that make you addicted to it. They’re going to buy it regardless.”

While raising the smoking age to 21, the bill is also designed to put more money toward tobacco cessation and prevention programs.

Indiana’s Legislative Services Agency estimates the tax increase would lead to a 14 percent decrease in the number of packs sold.

Ransom said he’s prepared to adapt to the potential changes.

“There’s always adjustments in businesses like this,” explained Ransom. “That’s all it is. They come out with laws and rules and bunch of other stuff. You’ve just got to manage.”

Muthig said he’s prepared to make changes too.

“It will make a huge impact,” said Muthig. “It makes me want to quit now.”

The House Public Health Committee passed the bill unanimously Thursday. It now goes to the House Ways and Means Committee for consideration.

Lawmakers also approved an amendment recommending revenue go toward “health-related matters.”

At least two other measures to increase the cigarette tax have been proposed this session, but those have not been heard.

