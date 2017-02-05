Man airlifted after garage fire in Logansport

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A man was airlifted after firefighters pulled him from a burning garage in Logansport late Saturday night.

According to the Logansport Fire Department, crews responded to 2004 Woodlawn Avenue just after 11 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a man inside of a burning garage. The garage was described as being an addition to the home.

An LFD official could not comment on the man’s condition when firefighters arrived, but the man was not believed to have placed the 911 call to report the fire.

The man, whose identity has not been released at this time, sustained injuries that required him to be airlifted. Information on which hospital the victim was flown to was not available.

The fire was under control by early Sunday morning. The garage was deemed a total loss.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...