Meeting to address Lafayette’s proposed sewage rate hike

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette residents will get the chance to learn more and speak out about a proposed rate hike on sewer bills in Lafayette.

On Monday evening, the council is expected to hold a public hearing and then a second vote to increase the sewage rate 27 percent over the next three years.

Most residents would see an increase of about $6 to $8 over those three years.

The hike is to help pay for the Combined Sewer Overflow Control Plan, also known as the CSO project.

Also on the agenda is a proposal for an affordable assisted living facility on Beck Lane.

The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Lafayette City Hall located on 20 N. 6th Street.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...