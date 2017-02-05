Purdue women’s basketball scores 72-64 win at Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — The Purdue women’s basketball team was red-hot from behind the 3-point line and dominated the glass as the Boilermakers earned a 72-64 road victory at Illinois on Sunday. The Boilermakers hit nine-of-12 from behind the arc in the first half en route to a season-high 10 triples, and posted a 40-22 rebounding advantage as they improved to 15-9 overall and 6-4 in conference play.

Senior Ashley Morrissette and freshman Dominique Oden were unconscious in the opening half, combining to hit nine-of-10 from behind the arc and score 31 of Purdue’s 41 first-half points. Oden missed her first try of the game and proceeded to splash home five straight from distance, while Morrissette drained all four of her first-half attempts as the Boilermakers took a 41-32 edge to the locker room.

The second half was all about the boards for the Old Gold & Black, beating the Fighting Illini on the glass 25-11, and cashing in 11 second-chance points to hold on for the win. Sophomore Dominique McBryde and junior Andreona Keys did the bulk of the work on the offensive end, grabbing four offensive rebounds apiece as McBryde scored 13 second-half points, posted her third career double-double and grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds. Illinois made a fourth-quarter run at the Boilermakers, pulling within four, 51-47, with 4:55 to play, but the Boilermaker defense locked in down the stretch and held the Fighting Illini without a point the rest of the game.

Morrissette scored a game-high 23 points, adding five assists and a steal in the full 40 minutes. Oden finished with 17 points, all coming in the first half, with five boards and three assists, while McBryde chipped in 15 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. The Boilermakers secured 52.9 percent of their missed shots (18-34), while limiting Illinois to just six offensive rebounds (28 missed shots).

Freshmen Petra Holešínská and Brandi Beasley scored 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead Illinois as Holešínská drained five 3’s of her own. Sophomore Alex Wittinger chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks as the Fighting Illini fell to 8-16 overall and 3-8 in conference play.

Purdue returns to action Wednesday, hosting Michigan at Mackey Arena at 6 p.m. ET.

