WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Monday, the West Lafayette City Council will consider a proposed $45 million high-rise across from Chauncey Hill Mall.

The 16-story building would include apartments, retail space and underground parking. It would be built where the University Lutheran Church now stands.

The church would move to the Exponent building on Northwestern Avenue.

