3 downtown Lafayette restaurants close within 1 month

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Three locally owned restaurants in downtown Lafayette have closed or will close within a month’s time. News 18 looked into why, and what business owners and community members think it will take to keep the same thing from happening to other downtown restaurants.

“It’s horrible,” Lafayette resident Josh Martin said.

In a matter of a month, downtown Lafayette will lose not one, not two, but three locally owned restaurants.

“Mom and Pop restaurants, the holes in the walls, usually have the best food,” said Martin.

But it’s more than the food. Take it from Heirloom co-owner Justin Henry.

“When you support independent restaurants, you support their owners and their employees,” Henry said. “And they support the community.”

Lafayette resident Kally Knudson said, “Lafayette’s always been all the small businesses here. And if they’re gone, then who knows what will go in there.”

“I’m not going to challenge the chain restaurants on [State Road] 26 to tell me what they do,” Henry said. “But they’re not owned by people that live here, and they’re not owned by people whose kids go to school here.”

Heirloom will close its doors on Feb. 18. Restauration and Sylvia’s Brick Oven closed in late January. Although situations varied for each owner, finances were the biggest issue.

“Restaurants don’t make a lot of money,” Henry said. “They’re basically a labor of love.”

But the love needs to be mutual.

“I think the community has to decide what it wants,” said Henry. “If you want to have a good independent restaurant scene, then you need to go out of your way to support it.”

Henry said owners need to step up to provide more local food options in the area as well.

“It’s a really weird conundrum to me that Purdue is one of the nation’s foremost restaurant and hospitality programs, really well-known, really respected throughout the country,” said Henry. “But you don’t see that cross over in our local independent restaurant scene.”

Henry hopes that changes. He said he’s grateful for the chance to be one of the few to offer local, farm-to-table food.

“It’s kind of sad that they won’t be around anymore to have that option,” Martin said.

Henry said at this point, he isn’t sure if Heirloom will reopen in Lafayette.

