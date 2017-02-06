Education visionary, former Lafayette state representative Stan Jones passes away

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Long-time Indiana state representative Stan Jones has passed away peacefully in his Indianapolis home Monday.

Complete College America, an organization he founded, made the announcement tonight. Jones served the Lafayette area as a state representative for 16 years.

The announcement from Complete College America heralded him as transforming Indiana education, as a member for both the education and state budget committees. He started his work in the statehouse in 1974, at the age of just 24.

Jones was also a Purdue engineering graduate. Purdue President Mitch Daniels released a statment saying:

Indiana lost a great citizen, Purdue lost a great alum, and America lost a tireless advocate for education when Stan Jones passed away today. Among many contributions, Stan was early and active in the quest to improve completion and graduation rates, and higher education attainment. The best way to honor him is to continue our efforts on all those fronts.

