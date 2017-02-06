I-65 SB lanes in Jasper County closed due to crash

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Both southbound lanes of Interstate 65 are closed in Jasper County due to a crash.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Kim Riley tells News 18 the wreck involves a semi that has rolled over on I-65 South, blocking both traffic lanes.

Authorities say both southbound lanes of I-65 are closed in Jasper County near the U.S. 231 Exit.

Please avoid the area until further notice.

