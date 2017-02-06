Lafayette residents react to 27 percent increase in sewage rates

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette City Council passed a 27 percent increase for sewage rates at Monday’s meeting. News 18 reports how residents are reacting over the hike, as well as other items on the agenda.

Lafayette residents, including Richard Lutz, will have an extra drain on their wallet starting March 1.

“If it keeps sewage out of the streets, I’m all for it,” said Lutz.

The city council passed a sewage rate increase. Residents will see an increase of about $6 to $8 over the next three years. News 18 is told residents received a letter warning them about the hike.

“It might mean just a little less snacks for the kids or something,” said Lutz.

Residents can except to see a 16 percent increase this year. That will be followed by a six percent rate increase in 2018 and another five percent increase in 2019.

Lafayette resident Timothy Smith said, “As long as you know there is a concrete benefit that the increase in rates is going to, I don’t mind it so much.”

The city is entering the next phase of the Combined Sewer Overflow Control Plan, or the CSO project. Officials said a bond is needed to help pay it off.

“If it’s depolluting everything and it’s keeping our health up to par, then I mean I’m all on board with it,” said Smith.

The first project of the CSO includes sewer updates along Brown Street. The second project includes building a 4.2 million gallon underground storage tank to trap sewage overflow.

City officials said the rate increase is the most cost-effective way to engineer these projects.

“As we draw down the funds to pay for those projects, the sewer rates go into effect March 1st to start to pay back on those bonds as we’re moving forward with the project,” said City Engineer Jenny Leshney. “So graduating the sewer rate helps us to stay ahead on those payments.”

But that wasn’t the only thing on the council’s agenda Monday. The council also voted for the first time on a $20 fine for not parking within the white lines.

“It might not be what everybody wants but, it’s keeping safety,” said Smith.

The council will have a second hearing on the parking fine at their next meeting.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...