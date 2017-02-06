LPD: Driver crashes stolen car into utility pole, takes power lines down

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) Lafayette police arrested one man after a car that was reported stolen crashed on Union Street early Sunday morning.

Around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police found an overturned car in the 3200 block of Union Street. Police said the driver was 27-year-old Keith L. Wilson of Riverdale, Illinois. Wilson tried to run from officers, but he was taken into custody after a brief chase.

A utility pole was snapped during the crash, and power lines fell across the road, damaging a Tippecanoe County ambulance that was driving by as well as cars at a nearby dealership.

Police say the car Wilson was driving was stolen from a business on N. Earl Avenue.

Union Street was closed for approximately three hours while crews cleaned up.

Wilson is facing preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol content of .08 percent or above, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and auto theft.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...