More colleges stepping in to help Saint Joseph’s College students

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — More colleges and universities are reaching out to help Saint Joseph’s College students affected by the upcoming closure.

Purdue University and Marian University have already announced assistance. The University of Saint Francis has now released it will also attempt to help displaced students.

Besides matching Saint Joe’s existing tuition, Saint Francis is offering two transfer awards designed specifically for Saint Joseph’s students.

USF President Sister M. Elise Kriss said, “Our prayers go to all of the students, faculty, staff and families affected by this unfortunate situation. As a fellow Catholic institution of higher learning, we want to do everything we can to guide these young people through this tumultuous time and help them remain on track to graduation.”

Students and families can contact a USF transfer counselor for assistance or visit its website.

