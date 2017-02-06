Safety upgrades begin Tuesday at Tippecanoe Co. Community Corrections

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Tippecanoe County is stepping up security at its Community Corrections facility.

The nearly $20,000 contract includes the construction of a wall with safety glass to protect the receptionist desk, as well as new technology to keep administrative parts of the building secure.

Construction starts Tuesday and should last about three weeks.

Executive director Jason Huber said the facility was built in 1999 and was due for some upgrades.

“The days of just being able to have open areas and unrestricted access by anybody that walks into your building is just negligent,” Huber said. “And so we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep people safe, anybody safe that comes to visit.”

Huber said not all of the renovations will be done by the contractor. Some people at Community Corrections are also helping.

Huber said work done by jail staff saved the county a little more than $7,000.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...