Saint Joseph’s holds forums for students, staff concerning closure

RENSSELAER, Ind. (WLFI) — Students, faculty and staff at Saint Joseph’s College in Rensselaer are getting the chance to air their grievances Monday night. Many are left with many questions, following the announcement of the school’s impending closure due to financial issues.

Saint Joseph’s College Board of Trustees made the decision Friday to suspend operations beginning June 1.

A forum for staff and faculty began at 3 p.m. CT, and a student forum is set to begin at 9 p.m. CT for people to voice their concerns. News 18 caught up with a few students who plan on attending the form, and they say they’re anxious.

Senior Francisco Pineiro plans on attending.

“It’s a tough situation. A lot of emotions are going to get out and surface, but hopefully people will calm down and ask the right questions,” Pineiro said.

Junior Christine Manika will also be in attendance.

“There have been a lot of lies and deceptions, and a lot of cover ups,” Manika said. “And I just hope that they finally be honest with the campus, the students, the faculty, staff, anybody involved and just be forthright about everything.”

Sophomore Joey Messer has stern words for President Robert Pastoor ahead of Monday’s forum, which Pastoor will be attending.

“It’s anyone’s power to beat around the bush, no one ever wants to give a straight answer,” Messer said. “At last time’s meeting, he acted like a coward so there’s a good chance he’ll act like a coward again.”

When asked how the school’s financial problem got out of control, Trustee Carol Wood said it stems from a variety of factors, including a lack of students and donations.

“The donors that we have are marvelous and people are bringing in students all the time, but it’s just not enough to keep us going,” she said.

Wood attended Saint Joe’s herself and has served on the Board of Trustees since 2002. She voted against the closure and says she’s heartbroken.

“I don’t want to see any suspension at all. I live in Rensselaer and we are going to take a big hit in the housing market as the professors have to move on and find something else to do with their lives,” said Wood.

Manika said she’s staying optimistic.

“I chose this place for a reason because of the family aspect and because of the opportunities I would have here,” Manika said. “So no matter what, I’m gonna be a Puma for life – I bleed red and purple all the way.”

The student forum will be held in St. Joe’s auditorium.

News 18 has repeatedly reached out to President Pastoor for comment, but we have yet to hear back.

