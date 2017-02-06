The road to a healthy heart; one man shares his story

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in America. But doctors in Lafayette are proving it can be prevented. News 18 has the story of how one man paid attention to his warning signs and avoided a heart attack.

Patient Richard Schrader of Lafayette goes to the Heart Rehab facility for cardiac rehab. Last December he visited the doctor’s office with shortness of breath, but no other indications of a heart problem. A few days later, Schrader had a quintuple bypass surgery.

“I didn’t really have too much time to think about it,” he said.

When Schrader found out he needed surgery to fix his heart, he blamed genetics.

“I have to say it’s genetic in my family because I have had three brothers, and a sister and now myself, who have all had heart problems later in life,” Schrader said.

About two months ago, Schrader’s sister passed away from a heart complication.

He said if you have any symptoms, including chest pains or shortness of breath, see a doctor.

Cardiac rehab program director Dave Charters said Schrader’s story is common. Symptoms of heart failure can include shortness of breath or maybe fatigue.

“It can be an A-typical type of discomfort, like back discomfort or just arm discomfort, and not chest pain like we a lot of times think that everybody has,” Charters said.

Those who attend rehab sessions not only exercise and receive education, they build confidence after having heart surgery.

“They see that this is not the, the end of life,” said Charters. “And they’ll be able to get back to doing things that they did before and in lots of cases even be able to do more than what they did before their heart attack.”

The best thing you can do to prevent heart failure is to live a healthy lifestyle.

Charters recommends not smoking, exercise regularly and cope with your stress the best way possible.

“People have got to listen to their signs, their body,” Schrader said. “And if something’s not right, they need to have it checked out because it can be disastrous very quickly.”

Charters recommends visiting your doctor once a year to check on your heart, and why not make it during heart health month in February.

