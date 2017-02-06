Tippecanoe Co. charity helping homeless veterans

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Lafayette man is taking donations to help our homeless veterans in the Tippecanoe County area.

Navy veteran Alan Kennedy started Provisions 4 Patriots in 2015.

People can give clothes like socks and coats, along with monetary donations. The charity also takes dignity items including soap and shampoo.

Kennedy said being a military member himself, this issue hits close to home. He hopes one day this service is no longer needed.

“Veterans are not alone. Our mantra: One veteran at a time,” Kennedy said. “If we help one veteran at a time, then that one veteran gives the information to another veteran. Before we know it, the homeless population has ended.”

He wants returning service men and women to know they are not alone.

“I’m grateful to those folks currently serving that are in harms way; that give us the freedom that we have,” said Kennedy. “I appreciate the donations thus far, and I look forward to the community to continue the outreach to help out homeless veteran population.”

Kennedy is working with area nonprofit organizations, including Lafayette Urban Ministry, Saint Mary’s Church and the Purdue Military Family Research Institute to distribute items.

If you would like to donate, please visit the provisions4patriots website.

