80-year-old convicted child molester wanted by Lafayette police

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Police are asking for your help finding Teodoro Macias, 80, after prosecutors said he failed to register as a sex offender.

In March 2015, Lafayette police were called to the Wal-Mart on Veterans Memorial Parkway on Lafayette’s south side.

A witness told police they saw Macias molesting an underage child inside a van in the store’s parking lot. They later found out the child was only 10 years old.

Officers said Macias admitted he knew his actions were wrong.

In October 2016, Macias was sentenced to two years and 38 days. But he already had 576 days of jail credit.

He was supposed to be deported but was not. Therefore, Macias has been free in the Greater Lafayette community since his sentencing.

When News 18 asked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement why Macias was not deported, ICE responded:

“On March 6, 2015, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) placed a detainer with the Tippecanoe County (Indiana) Jail on Teodoro Macias-Zamora, an 80-year-old Mexican national, following his arrest on local criminal charges. However, upon further review of his case, ICE exercised prosecutorial discretion due to Macias-Zamora’s advanced age and medical circumstances. ICE considers the merits and factors of each case, and routinely exercises prosecutorial discretion for health or other personal reasons.”

Macias now faces a Level 6 felony charge of information of failure to register as a sex or violent offender.

Anyone with information about Macias’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or use the anonymous WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME.

We will have more on this story tonight on News 18 at Five and Six.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...