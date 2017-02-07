City to start repairs of Sagamore wall damaged in New Year’s crash

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Lafayette city leaders are working to repair a section of wall damaged after a crash last month.

On New Year’s Day, a car landed on top of a median on Sagamore Parkway near Union Street. The city is currently working with insurance adjusters to repair the wall.

City Engineer Jenny Leshney said the wall only has cosmetic damage, and it will be patched and painted. But the crash did cause serious damage to a light pole foundation so part of that will be removed and replaced, along with the light poles.

Leshney said it could be two to three months before those new lights are up and running.

“We’ve had situations where people have hit bridges … walls, light poles – all of those things, so it’s just a matter of getting it repaired,” she said.

As far as the cost of damages, Leshney said the city is still waiting on a final number.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...