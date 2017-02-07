Indicted Indiana sheriff seeks removal of special prosecutor

WARSAW, Ind. (AP) — A northern Indiana sheriff’s trial on bribery charges was postponed on the day it was to begin after his attorney questioned whether the special prosecutor should be removed from the case.

Kosciusko County Sheriff Aaron Rovenstine was indicted last year on charges that he accepted $40,000 to allow special privileges for a jail inmate and a visitor, including allowing unrecorded phone calls meant to hinder punishment of the inmate. The Republican sheriff also is accused of intimidating a Warsaw police detective who was suspicions of Rovenstine’s activities.

Jury selection was set to begin Tuesday when the defense argued the special prosecutor hadn’t fulfilled his responsibilities.

A judge gave the defense 30 days to ask the Indiana Supreme Court whether the prosecutor should be replaced.

