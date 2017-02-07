IU investigating after white supremacy posters found on campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WLFI) — Bloomington University is working with authorities after white supremacy posters surfaced on campus.

Lauren Robel, executive vice president and provost at Indiana University, issued a letter Monday to the IU community addressing the flyers that she said “targeted the office doors of faculty members of color or scholars of race and ethnicity.”

“These flyers were clearly meant to intimidate, threaten, scare and provoke anger among faculty, staff, students and visitors,” Robel said in her letter.

She said the posters were put up at night by a group that identifies itself with white supremacy. This group claims to have ties to as many as 30 universities across the country, including in California, Texas, Illinois, Washington, Georgia and Massachusetts.

“Our university rejects all forms of racism, bigotry and discrimination,” Robel continued. “These are in direct conflict with our core values and simply will not be tolerated. Our campus unequivocally rejects the cowardice and ugliness that this group’s action represents.”

Robel ended her letter by saying the university will stand together as a community and not be divided by cowards.

“This is a university,” Robel said. “We discuss ideas in the full light of day. … “We are, and will remain, one IU.”

Indiana University Police Department continue to investigate and has notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

