Jasper Co. Sheriff’s Office: 911 OD call leads to meth labs, 3 arrests

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office reports a possible drug overdose led to the discovery of two meth labs and three arrests.

Monday just after 2:30 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a 911 call of a possible heroin overdose at a home on County Road 50 West, just south of Wheatfield, Indiana. When authorities arrived, they found Ryan Lovely, 27, of Wheatfield, unconscious and turning blue from lack of oxygen.

While treating Lovely, deputies said they noticed several syringes and other drug paraphernalia. They also claimed the home had a strong chemical odor consistent with the manufacturing of methamphetamine.

The home belonged to Stepheni Zimmer, 38, of Wheatfield.

Four people total were removed from the house, including a 17-year-old juvenile whose name has not been released, and a search warrant was obtained. Investigators said they found two one-pot meth labs, two hydrochloric (HCL) gas generators, chemicals used in making meth, finished meth product and other drug paraphernalia.

The Indiana State Police Clandestine Lab team was called in to remove all hazardous material.

Zimmer, Lovely and 18-year-old Brandon Miller of Charlestown, Indiana, were all arrested and booked into jail on preliminary charges.

Zimmer and Lovely face charges of manufacturing meth and possession of meth. Zimmer faces an additional charge of maintaining a common nuisance. Miller faces a charge of visiting a common nuisance.

The teenager was released into the custody of Child Protective Services.

