Lafayette School Corporation gets $50K counseling grant

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Lafayette School Corporation is getting a $50,000 grant to help school counselors better serve students.

The statewide Lilly Endowment Comprehensive Counseling Initiative grant aims to find out how counselors prepare kids for college while serving their emotional health.

LSC Director of Secondary Education Kathryn Reckard said counselors are now expected to serve both areas without an increase in staff. She said the money is used to research ways to find balance and produce well-rounded students.

“A lot of times kids come to school, and we’re the adults they see and trust,” Reckard said. “They give us a lot of information, and we need to be able to respond appropriately to the information they give us.”

Reckard said guidance counselors are now more involved in students’ personal lives.

“Since I’ve been in high school, the counselor’s goal was to help us get ready for college. Now, students come to us with a lot more baggage,” Reckard said.

Some of the grant money allows counselors to travel to other schools across the state and observe other programs to get ideas for improvement.

