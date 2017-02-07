Lightning strike to blame for North White School Corp. closure

MONON, Ind. (WLFI) — Weather is having a major impact on the North White School Corporation Tuesday.

Lightning struck the high school in Monon, Indiana and as a result, all schools in the corporation are closed.

Certain parts of the high school building lost power, but it has since been restored. Workers are also currently trying to fix problems with the fire alarm system.

News 18 spoke with North White School Corporation Superintendent Dr. Teresa Gremaux, who said they aren’t sure how long the schools will remain closed. We plan to speak to Gremaux live on News 18 at Noon.

We will continue to provide updates on this story at WLFI.com and coming up later on News 18 at Five and Six.

