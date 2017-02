Related Coverage Logansport man convicted of dealing drugs

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — A Logansport man will spend 31 years in prison for dealing cocaine and marijuana.

Ronell Roberts was sentenced on the charges Monday. As News 18 previously reported, 40-year-old Ronell Roberts was arrested in May 2016, after police were called to a home on 15th street to investigate a “suspicious odor.”

Court documents say officers found more than 10 grams of crack cocaine packed for distribution.

Roberts was convicted in a jury trial last month.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...