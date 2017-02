WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A Monticello man has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Indiana State Police said they found Quin Haworth, 21, in possession of photos depicting young girls and adult men engaged in sexual acts.

Haworth faces a charge of child exploitation, as well as possession of child pornography.

Haworth is being held in the White County Jail.

