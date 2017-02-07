New traffic unit, new crash and arrest numbers for WLPD

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – OWI and drug possession arrests have increased in the city of West Lafayette. Meanwhile, the number of crashes is down. A new traffic unit within the police department could be the reason.

“Generally, you do see them during school times,” said Brian Murphy.

Murphy has lived in West Lafayette for more than 20 years. He said it’s not unusual to see a police officer in his neighborhood.

“There’s usually one officer patrolling pretty consistently.”

Shannon Walace would agree. She usually notices officers out patrolling when she walking her dog, Yeti.

“I see them every once in a while. At night, it’s not normally more prevalent, but usually during the day,” said Walace.

There’s a good reason the West Lafayette Police Department’s presence hasn’t gone unnoticed. 2016 was the first full year for a new traffic unit.

“Those officers are focusing every day on traffic issues, traffic problems and traffic safety,” said Chief Jason Dombkowski.

Dombkowski said traffic enforcement has led to an increase in numbers for other areas. For instance, OWI arrests increased by 14 percent and drug possession arrests are up by 76 percent from 2015.

“Mostly from traffic stops, mostly in the area of marijuana, but also in the area of meth,” said Dombkowski.

Meanwhile, Dombkowski said the number of crashes decreased by 5 percent. The number of alcohol-related crashes went down by 15 percent.

“I think we’re better for having those traffic enforcement officers out there. I know we’ve affected school zone safety. I’m confident that we’ve affected high volume traffic areas like the Village,” said Dombkowski.

Dombkowski said the department received more than 30,000 calls for service in 2016. That’s an 8 percent increase from 2015.

“At the end of the day, that focus on safety, when the numbers all shake out, that’s what we’re really here for,” said Dombkowski.

And that’s reassuring for residents.

“I feel like it’s a good thing that they have cops out, enforcing the laws,” said Walace.

“I think it’s a good idea to try and be more specialized,” said Murphy.

