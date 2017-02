WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A truck driver passing through Reynolds, Indiana, got stuck in a muddy mess Tuesday afternoon.

White County Sheriff Patrick Shafer said the driver was heading west on U.S. 24 when he lost control of the truck and slipped into a ditch.

No one was injured.

However, the truck’s wheels and frame buckled from the weight and the truck flipped onto its side.

The driver was hauling 44,000 pounds of ketchup.

U.S. 24 remains closed while crews work the scene.

