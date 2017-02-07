Pence calls Betsy DeVos decision the “easiest vote I ever cast”

WASHINGTON (AP/WLFI) —The Senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie. It was the first time a vice president had to break a tie on a Cabinet nomination.

Two Republicans joined Democrats Tuesday in a vote to derail DeVos’ nomination. In the past, opponents have accused her of being against public schools, saying she has pushed a charter school agenda.

Some also say she has conflicts of interest, because of her access to trusts that could be influenced by education policies.

But Vice President Pence spoke kind words about DeVos and says she is the right person for the job.

Pence had this to say to DeVos moments before she took the oath:

“Having seen your devotion to improving the quality of education for several of our most vulnerable children across the nation for so many years, I was also casting a vote for America’s children. And I can tell you, my vote for Betsy Devos was the easiest vote I ever cast,” said Pence.

Republicans Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska fear that DeVos’ focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

In an earlier tweet, President Donald Trump wrote “Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!”

