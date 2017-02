WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Purdue police are investigating a suspicious package found on campus.

The Purdue University Police Department sent an alert advising people to avoid the area of Second and Russell streets. Emergency personnel are on scene.

Purdue spokesperson Brian Zink tells News 18 the bomb squad is on scene for precautionary measures.

News 18 has a crew on site, and we will keep you updated online at WLFI.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...