Purdue University President Mitch Daniels says he’ll miss his friend Stan Jones

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Many are mourning the loss of education leader Stan Jones. Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said he’ll miss his longtime friend and colleague.

Jones served the Lafayette area as a state representative for 16 years and was known for shaping education in Indiana.

He was also a Purdue engineering graduate.

Jones worked with Daniels when he served as Indiana’s governor.

“We came from different parties and didn’t agree on everything, but he was so committed to education and to its improvement,” said Daniels. “And was just a great reformer at both the K-12 and the higher ed levels and we are going to miss him.”

Jones passed away peacefully in his Indianapolis home on Monday.

