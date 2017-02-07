Third phase of Lafayette’s Restore Sagamore Project will soon begin

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Construction season is right around the corner, and that means the last phase will be underway for Lafayette’s Restore Sagamore Project.

City Engineer Jenny Leshney said bidding for Phase 3 opened Tuesday morning.

Construction is set to begin on March 1 between the railroad crossing north of South Street to south of McCarty Lane. Work includes laying new pavement, upgrading sewers and replacing traffic signals.

On May 1, work will begin at the intersection of South Street and Sagamore Parkway. This intersection will be closed throughout the summer.

“We want to get a contractor on board right away so we can start meeting with property owners, and talking about the maintenance of traffic, and how things are going to work when construction ramps up this spring,” Leshney said.

The plan is to have the South Street–Sagamore Parkway intersection reopened by early to mid-August.

For more information on the project, you can visit the Restore Sagamore website.

