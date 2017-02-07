Threat prompts evacuation of Lake County Gov’t Center

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) — The Lake County Government Center in Crown Point has been evacuated after someone made a threatening phone call.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says the prosecutor’s office notified it about noon Tuesday about a call it had received from someone making a threat toward the government building, located about 30 miles southeast of Chicago.

The sheriff’s office said all civilian personnel were evacuated while police searched the building.

The sheriff’s office says the government center will remain closed “until further notice” as a result of the threat.

The government center is home to the sheriff’s office, courts, the county commissioners and other government offices.

