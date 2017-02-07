West Lafayette police updates its department manual

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The West Lafayette Police Department is receiving an update on its standards and policies.

The Board of Works approved the department’s 900-page 2017 policy manual.

Police Chief Jason Dombkowski said the department has been working on this project since last May.

The department hired a company to go through the old manual to make sure polices were up to date. The purpose is to make sure the department is using the best practices and standards in the police force.

“This brings us current and makes sure that we’re as accountable and we’re as professional as required by the citizens of West Lafayette,” Dombkowski said.

He said a complete overhaul of the policy manual has not been done since the mid-1990s.

“Transparency, accountability and professionalism is really where West Lafayette police need to be,” Dombkowski said. “That’s where we’re at with this new policy manual update, and we’re happy to kick this off.”

West Lafayette police officers will train weekly to make sure the new standards are followed. Training topics include use of force, search and seizure and vehicle pursuits.

Share this: Email

Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...