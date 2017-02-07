WLFI – Lead Technical Media Producer (TMP)

Full Time

WLFI TV 18, the CBS affiliate in Lafayette, IN, is looking for a candidate with directing and or Master Control experience. He / She must have good communication skills and the ability to react quickly to changes. The candidate will also be responsible for other production duties such as web publishing, camera operation, and audio operation.

Candidate must have a knowledge of computers and production equipment. The ability to run Master control, ingest media into servers and monitoring on air signal output are the main responsibilities. Will prepare playlist and programs for next day air. Purge content from previous day’s logs. Use of Adobe Photoshop, other editing software as well as control room experience preferred. Automation knowledge a plus.

NOTE: This job description contains basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

