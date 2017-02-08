Arrest made in Delphi gas station armed robbery

DELPHI, Ind. (WLFI) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest in connection to Wednesday morning’s armed robbery at a Delphi gas station.

Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby said Christian Aguilera was arrested and he’s currently being held on a $75,000 cash bond.

News 18 is awaiting more details concerning his arrest, including his preliminary charges.

According to ISP Sgt. Kim Riley, the incident happened around 5 a.m. Wednesday. Riley said the suspect came into the Sunoco Gas Station on West Main Street and displayed a weapon.

Police said the subject took all the money in the cash registers, plus cigarettes and the gas station’s phone. Then he left the store and rode away on a bicycle.

The gas station’s owner said that location has been robbed three times.

