Caleb Swanigan named to Wooden Award Top 20 list

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (Purdue Sports) — National Player of the Year and All-America candidate Caleb Swanigan has been named to the Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 list, the organization announced this evening.

Chosen by a poll of national college basketball experts, the list is comprised of 20 student-athletes who are front-runners for one of the sport’s most-prestigious individual honors, based on their performances up to this point during the 2016-17 season.

A five-time recipient of Big Ten Player of the Week honors and a candidate for every major award this season, Swanigan is considered one of the leaders for the accolade.

Just this week, Swanigan was named to the Big Ten Player of the Week, the Lute Olson National Player of the Week by CollegeInsider.com and the Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week, following his role in a pair of wins over nationally-ranked teams.

For the season, Swanigan is averaging 19.1 points, 12.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 54.7 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 79.6 percent from the free throw line. He leads the nation in double-doubles (20) and is second in rebounding (12.8). His 19.1 points per game (in all games) ranks second in the Big Ten.

In league games only, he is averaging 20.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game, leading the Big Ten in both categories, while also ranking sixth in the conference in 3-point percentage (.485) and eighth in free throw percentage (.844).

Swanigan has set a school record with 20 double-doubles which is tied for the third most for a Big Ten player in the last 20 years and is just six shy of the all-time Big Ten record set by Ohio State’s Jerry Lucas (1960, 1961, 1962). Swanigan has an outside shot at the NCAA-record 31 set by Navy’s David Robinson during the 1985-86 season.

Swanigan is on pace to become just the second player nationally since the 1992-93 season to score 600 points, grab 400 rebounds and dish out 100 assists, joining just Towson’s Jerrelle Benimon on the list and never done by a major-college player.

Swanigan is also on pace to average a career double-double, something not done at Purdue since Dave Schellhase from 1964-66, 51 years ago. It has been accomplished by just three players in school history (Schellhase, Terry Dischinger, Don Beck).

He is one of just two players nationally to shoot 54.0 percent from the field, 50.0 percent from 3-point range and 79.0 percent from the free throw line while averaging at least 10.0 points per game, joined by Eastern Washington’s Jacob Wiley. Swanigan has 54 3-point attempts, Wiley has three

In the win over Maryland, he surpassed 300 rebounds for the season, becoming just the sixth player in school history with 300 rebounds in a season (Joe Barry Carroll, Robinson, Terry Dischinger, Frank Kendrick, Brad Miller), now ranking sixth on Purdue’s single-season rebounds list (306). Over the last 25 seasons, the most rebounds by a Big Ten player is 416 rebounds by Iowa’s Reggie Evans during the 2000-01 campaign.

Swanigan and the Boilermakers travel to Indiana on Thursday for a 7 p.m. ET, tip on ESPN2.

